Crude Oil May Fall To $60 A Barrel; India To Benefit, Says Julius Baer's Mark Matthews

Asian markets are attracting more investor attention, but volatility remains elevated in parts of the region, according to Mark Matthews, Managing Director at Julius Baer.

Matthews told NDTV Profit that the Korean market is currently very volatile, although Korean stocks are now fairly priced. He also expects Asian markets to gain greater investor attention going ahead.

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Oil Prices Likely To Fall To $60/Bbl

Matthews expects crude oil prices to decline to around $60 per barrel, saying markets are already expecting oil prices to fall.

He does not expect crude to rise to the $100-$150 per barrel levels that investors may be concerned about. Matthews said he hopes the situation in the Middle East normalises soon and expects market cues to start turning positive from the Gulf.

Rupee Pressure To Ease As Crude Falls

Matthews expects the pressure on the Indian rupee to subside once crude oil prices decline.

He also pointed to improving domestic consumption in India as a positive factor for the economy. According to Matthews, strong revenue and earnings growth are also supporting India's macroeconomic outlook.

Korean Stocks Fairly Priced

While Korean markets remain highly volatile, Matthews said Korean stocks are currently fairly priced.

He also expects Asian markets to attract more investor attention, indicating that the region could see greater investor focus as market conditions evolve.

Middle East Politics Remain Difficult To Forecast

Matthews said politics in the Middle East remain difficult to forecast, but expressed hope that the situation normalises soon.

He expects cues from the Gulf to start turning positive, while the expected decline in crude prices could provide further support to markets.

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