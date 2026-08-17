Indian-Origin Arshdeep Singh Dang Makes History, Becomes First Sikh RAF Fighter Pilot Since WWII

Indian-origin Flight Lieutenant Arshdeep Singh Dang has become the first Sikh to graduate as a fighter pilot in Britain's Royal Air Force (RAF) since World War II, the Indian Express reported. The RAF described the achievement as the first time since the second World War that a Sikh man has attained fighter wings from a fighter squadron. A fast jet pilot graduation ceremony was held at RAF Valley in North Wales on Friday (Aug. 14), where the British air force announced Arshdeep's achievement.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Arshdeep said: “It was my paternal grandfather Sardar Santokh Singh Dang's dream that my father should be a pilot. But my grandfather died when my father was just 6. So my father never really had those opportunities or resources to fulfil his wish. My parents encouraged me, and I started to believe that I could be a pilot. And it happened.”

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Arshdeep's father, Jagdeep Singh Dang, is a native of Ludhiana, and his mother Gagandeep Kaur is from Amritsar. However, Arshdeep was born in Chandigarh in 1998, and the couple moved to the UK when he was six years old. Dang studied mathematics and philosophy at the University of Bristol, according to the report.

Journey to becoming a fighter pilot

Dang's military flying career involved several stages of training. He completed his RAF officer training in February 2022. He then continued to undertake elementary flying training in 2023 and subsequently served in Cyprus before being selected for the fast-jet stream in 2024.

His fast jet lead-in training began in March 2025, followed by basic fast-jet training from July 2025. Dang flew solo in Texas in October 2025, marking another stage in his fast-jet training.

He successfully completed the wings test in July 2026. Despite receiving his fighter wings, Dang will undergo about another year of intensive training before progressing to frontline fighter aircraft.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Dang said that he felt privileged to represent his community on an international stage. He also expressed the hope that he would not be the last Sikh to achieve this milestone, stating that he wanted his accomplishment to inspire others.

Dang's achievement comes against the background of India's participation in British military aviation. The report highlighted the legacy of Hardit Singh Malik and Squadron Leader Mohinder Singh Pujji as Sikh pioneers in military aviation. Mohinder Singh Pujji served as a fighter pilot in the RAF during World War II and flew operational missions with RAF squadrons.

Historical records show that a group of Indian pilots were sent to Britain during World War II for RAF training and subsequent squadron service, with Sikh pilot Mohinder Singh Pujji among them.

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