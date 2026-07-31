Who Is Shehzad Poonawalla? BJP's Firebrand Spokesperson Resigns From Party, Changes Bio On X

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has resigned from the party citing personal reasons, said sources.

Neither Poonawalla nor the BJP has officially confirmed the development so far.

Speculation over his exit grew after Poonawalla updated his bio on X, removing all references to the BJP and his role as national spokesperson.

His revised bio now describes him as a "lifelong follower" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside a line reading "Religion Islam, Culture~Hindu, Ideology~Bhartiya."

Sources said Poonawalla submitted his resignation letter to the BJP's senior leadership, with an official statement from the party still awaited.

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Who Is Shehzad Poonawalla

Poonawalla, who joined the BJP after quitting Congress, has been one of the party's most recognisable television spokespersons over the years, known for his combative style during prime-time political debates.

Early Political Career

Born on 17 October 1986 in Pune, Poonawalla studied at the MIT School of Government before entering politics with Congress's student wing, the National Students' Union of India, and later serving in the AICC media cell.

He gained national attention in late 2017 after publicly criticising the Congress leadership over dynastic politics surrounding Rahul Gandhi's election as party chief, a stance that preceded his move to the BJP.

He is the brother of activist and political commentator Tehseen Poonawalla.

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A Combative Political Career

Since joining the BJP, Poonawalla has been at the centre of several high-profile flashpoints.

During the 2025 Delhi Assembly election campaign, he announced a "fast-unto-death," accusing the Aam Aadmi Party of circulating a misleadingly edited clip to misrepresent remarks he had made about a rival leader's surname.

On another occasion, he issued a public apology after facing backlash over separate comments referencing a legislator's surname during a television debate, saying his words had hurt Purvanchali voters.

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