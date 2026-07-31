Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 1: Tom Holland Film Sees Strong Opening Across India

Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, got off to a strong start at the Indian box office after releasing in the country a day ahead of its global debut. The film posted an impressive Day 1 collection, with solid occupancy across its English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions.

Here's the complete Day 1 box office report.

Opening Day Collection

Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected Rs 60.60 crore net in India on Day 1 (July 30) from 17,250 shows nationwide. With this, the film's India gross collection has reached Rs 72.44 crore, while its India net total stands at Rs 60.60 crore.

How Each Version Performed?

The English version led the film's opening day collections, earning Rs 32.25 crore from 7,987 shows with an overall occupancy of 55%. Occupancy picked up through the day, rising from 51.22% in the morning to 58.78% in the evening before touching 65.11% during the night shows.

The Hindi version collected Rs 22 crore from 6,977 shows, emerging as the second-highest contributor.

The Hindi 3D version recorded 48.42% overall occupancy, improving from 40.75% in the morning to 45.33% in the afternoon, 49.08% in the evening and 58.50% during the night. Meanwhile, the Hindi 2D version registered 28.83% occupancy, with 21.08% morning, 26.33% afternoon, 25.58% evening and 42.33% for night occupancy.

The Tamil version collected Rs 3 crore from 1,168 shows, registering 66% overall occupancy.

The Tamil 3D version improved from 57.89% in the morning to 62% in the afternoon, 58.44% in the evening and 81% during the night shows. The Tamil 2D version registered 57.68% occupancy, with 41.86% morning, 43% afternoon, 39.71% evening and 64.57% at night.

The Telugu version earned Rs 3.25 crore from 995 shows, recording 65% overall occupancy.

The Telugu 3D version saw occupancy with 54.18% morning, 67% afternoon, 53.45% evening and 75.45% night occupancy, while the Telugu 2D version registered 59.93% occupancy, reporting 56% morning, 56.25% afternoon, 42.13% evening and 63.88% night occupancy.

The Malayalam version collected Rs 0.07 crore from 63 shows, registering 34% occupancy, while the Kannada version earned Rs 0.03 crore from 60 shows, recording 12% occupancy.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Brand New Day X Review: Fans Hail Tom Holland's Performance, Call It 'Best Spider-Man Film'

Premium Formats

Premium screens proved to be a major attraction on opening day.

The English MX4D 3D version recorded an outstanding 93.67% occupancy, followed by SCREENX 3D (91.98%), ICE 3D (82.42%), 4DX 3D (81.82%) and ICE (78.50%), highlighting the strong demand for premium theatrical experiences.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows Peter Parker as he struggles to rebuild his life after being forgotten by the world, only to face a dangerous new threat that changes everything.

The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal and Sadie Sink in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Release: Date, Plot, Cast — All You Need To Know About MCU Blockbuster

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