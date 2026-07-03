Trump 'Nominated' For Nobel Peace Prize By Hunter Biden For 'Ending War' With Iran At least 38 Times

Former US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, took a jab at US President Donald Trump by sarcastically nominationg him for the Nobel Peace Prize for repeatedly ending the war with Iran, sparking political debate.

"I am officially nominating Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) for the Nobel Peace Prize. No President in History has ended the same war so many times. Our Dear Leader has ended the war with Iran at least 38 times by CNN's count. No President has ever done this before. And he is nowhere near finished ending it. It's a record worthy of the Nobel committee's recognition. Thank you for your attention to this matter!," said Hunter Biden posted on X.

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Referring to CNN's tally of Trump's statements on the Iran conflict, Biden quipped that Trump "ended the war with Iran at least 38 times." He described it mockingly as a "record worthy of the Nobel Committee's recognition" and concluded the post with a sign-off identical to Trump in his own social media posts.

The post quickly went viral on social media, attracting reactions from supporters and critics alike.

While some users praised the sarcasm, Trump supporters responded with mock nominations of their own, fueling debates between keyboard warriors. The post also reignited discussions on Trump's long standing argument that he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for his foreign policy initiatives.

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It is worthy to note that only two sitting US presidents have won the Nobel Peace Prize, Woodrow Wilson in 1920 and Barack Obama in 2009.

Hunter Biden has been unually active on social media in the recent weeks, criticizing Trump supporters and his father's critics alike. He has also very openly spoken and often joked about his battles with addiction.

Trump, meanwhile, has given different answers on the status of the Iran war and has been accused of moving goalposts on his priorities in the months since it began with US and Isreali strikes on February 28.

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