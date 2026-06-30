Israel On Edge As Houthis Use Iran Truce To Extend Missile Reach

The Iran-backed Houthi movement is using the current ceasefire involving Israel, Iran and the US to enhance its missile capabilities, according to a report.

The group has recently conducted missile tests aimed at extending strike range and improving accuracy, potentially increasing the threat to Israel despite the relative lull in hostilities, the Jerusalem Post reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The reported upgrades come as the Houthis have carried out comparatively fewer attacks on Israel than another Iran-backed ally, Hezbollah, since the launch of Israel's military campaign against Iran, Operation Rising Lion.

According to the report, the Houthis have fired around six missiles and five drones towards Israel since resuming attacks on March 28. The group had earlier paused attacks following the Gaza ceasefire agreement reached last October.

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The developments also coincide with fresh warnings from Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, who said the group would intervene militarily if Israel launches a new offensive in Gaza. "We are in continuous coordination with our brothers across the resistance fronts, and we will not hesitate to fulfill our duty in response to any new escalation of aggression against any front, especially Gaza," he said.

Al-Houthi also claimed the group was closely monitoring developments in Somaliland and alleged Israeli efforts to establish a presence around the Gulf of Aden, the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Red Sea. "We will not stand idly by in the face of an Israeli presence in Somaliland," he said. "We will act whenever necessary to strike any concentration of the Israeli enemy in Somaliland."

Israel has not launched strikes in Yemen since its operation there on Sept. 25 last year, including during the recent conflict with Iran, despite continued Houthi attacks.

However, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz last week reiterated that the Houthi leadership remained a target. "Israel's account with the Houthis remains open," Katz said. "They will pay a price. If their leader is found in our sights, we will eliminate him."

The reported missile upgrades suggest the ceasefire may be providing the Houthis an opportunity to strengthen their military capabilities even as the broader regional conflict remains on pause.

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