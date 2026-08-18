Apple's Next AirPods To Have Cameras Too? Here's What Leaks Suggest

Apple may be preparing a new generation of AirPods with built-in cameras, with a leaked video found in the latest macOS software offering the clearest indication yet of how the technology could work.

MacRumors discovered a short demonstration video in the macOS Tahoe 26.7 Release Candidate. The video shows a man wearing what appear to be camera-equipped AirPods while looking at a book. A Siri voice-over says that, with “Visual Intelligence”, users can save things they see for later.

ALSO READ | Apple iPhone Fold Expected In September With iPhone 18 Pro — What We Know

The video does not clearly show the cameras, but the AirPods appear similar to the current Pro models, with slightly thicker stems.

The cameras are reportedly not intended for taking conventional photos or videos. Instead, they could provide visual input to Apple's AI features, allowing Siri to understand objects and other details in the user's surroundings.

This could enable users to ask Siri questions about what they are looking at without taking out an iPhone.

The leaked software also contains references to a product codenamed B790, which has previously been linked to camera-equipped AirPods. According to 9to5Mac, the software includes references to an “image stream” associated with the product. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had earlier reported that Apple was developing AirPods with cameras.

ALSO READ | iPhone 18 Pro Max Could Get 2nm Chip: What It Means For Performance

However, Apple has not officially confirmed the product or its launch plans. Reports also indicate that Apple is developing another camera-equipped AirPods model, codenamed B798, which is reportedly targeted for 2027.

The latest leak suggests Apple could unveil the B790 model later this year, although the launch timeline remains unconfirmed.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.