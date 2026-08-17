Apple iPhone Fold Expected In September With iPhone 18 Pro — What We Know

Apple is expected to unveil its first foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup in September, but limited initial production could delay its availability in some markets, according to reports.

The foldable iPhone, referred to as the iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra in reports, is expected to mark Apple's entry into the foldable smartphone segment. Apple has not officially confirmed the device, its name or a launch date.

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Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said manufacturing challenges could result in limited supplies when the device is announced. According to MacRumors, Kuo expects Apple's supplier to ship around 7 million to 8 million units of the foldable iPhone in 2026, significantly fewer than the expected production of the iPhone 18 Pro models.

Kuo has also suggested that pre-orders could begin later in 2026 rather than immediately after the September announcement.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had earlier reported that Apple could introduce the foldable iPhone around the same time as the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, while sales could begin at a later date.

MacRumors reported in April that Gurman expected the device to reach customers around the same time as, or shortly after, the Pro models, although he noted that Apple's schedule could change. Pricing is also expected to place the device well above Apple's existing iPhone lineup.

IDC has estimated an average selling price of about $2,400, while Kuo has put the expected starting price in the $2,299-$2,499 range. These are analyst estimates and not prices announced by Apple.

Reports suggest the foldable could feature a roughly 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch inner screen, with a book-style design and a thickness of around 4.5mm when unfolded. These specifications remain unconfirmed.

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For buyers outside Apple's initial launch markets, including India, limited initial supply could potentially mean a later retail launch. However, Apple has not announced country-specific availability.

The September event is therefore expected to reveal more about Apple's first foldable iPhone, including its official name, price, specifications and sales schedule.

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