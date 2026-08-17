Mumbai Transport Alert: BEST Employees Announce Indefinite Strike Starting Aug 18

Employees of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking are set to launch an indefinite strike from August 18 over a series of long-pending demands concerning wages, pay parity, financial support and retirement benefits.

BEST Workers' Union General Secretary Shashank Rao has announced that the agitation will begin at 11:30 am outside the union office at Opera House in Mumbai. The move comes amid continuing concerns over unresolved employee issues.

The union has sought immediate financial allocation for BEST in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) budget, along with implementation of pending wage settlements for 2016-2021 and 2021-2026.

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It has also demanded implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations and salary scales at par with BMC employees. Another key demand is equal pay for equal work for wet-lease employees.

The union has sought removal of pay anomalies affecting employees made permanent in BEST's electricity supply department in 2010 and 2024. It has also called for implementation of the memorandum of understanding signed on June 11, 2019.

In addition, the workers have demanded adequate BMC financial support for maintaining BEST-owned buses and meeting operational deficits.

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The union has also pressed for immediate payment of gratuity and other pending dues to retired employees.

The proposed agitation adds to continuing labour unrest at BEST over wages, pensions, contractual employment and the undertaking's financial position.

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