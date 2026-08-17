iPhone 18 Pro Launch: What Apple’s September 2026 Event Could Bring

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at its September 2026 event, with reports pointing to upgrades in processing power, cameras and display design. Apple has not yet officially announced the event date or confirmed the specifications of the upcoming iPhones.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is preparing to launch its premium iPhone models during the traditional September Window.

Reports have suggested September 9 as a possible event date, although Apple has yet to confirm it. One of the biggest changes could be Apple's launch strategy. The Verge, reported that the standard iPhone 18 could be delayed until early 2027, while the iPhone 18 pro models are expected to arrive this year. A rumoured foldable iPhone could also be unveiled alongside the Pro models.

Also Read: Apple's Glass-Centric 20th-Anniversary iPhone Remains On Track For 2027

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to be powered by Apple's next-generation A20 Pro chip, which reports say could be manufactured using TSMC'S 2- nanometre process. Apple is also rumoured to introduce a smaller Dynamic Island, potentially by moving some Face ID components beneath the display. AppleInsider and MacRumors have reported these changes based on supply-chain information and leaks.

The camera system could receive a notable upgrade. According to Macrumors, both Pro models are expected to feature a 48 megapixel main camera. Apple is also expected to use its second-generation In-house C2 modem, according to MacRumors.

The September event could therefore mark a significant change in Apple's iPhone strategy, with the company potentially placing its premium models and first foldable device at the centre of its 2026 launch. However, the final specifications, pricing and launch date will only be confirmed by Apple.

Also Read: iPhone 2027: Apple Moves Forward With Curved Glass Design Despite Cancelation Rumours

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