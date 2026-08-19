AI Premium? Why Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Price Is Expected To Jump By Rs 20,000

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in September, and early estimates suggest Indian buyers may end up paying more for them than they did for last year's models. While Apple hasn't confirmed any pricing yet, current leaks suggest prices could rise by between Rs 5,000 and Rs 20,000, depending on the model and storage configuration.

Expected Starting Prices

Reports peg the base iPhone 18 Pro at around Rs 1,39,900 in India, up from the iPhone 17 Pro's Rs 1,34,900 launch price. A separate estimate puts a higher storage configuration at around Rs 1,44,900, while the Pro Max is expected to start near Rs 1,54,900.

ALSO READ | iPhone 18 Pro Launch: Apple Model To Feature Smaller Dynamic Island, 4,560mAh+ Battery, Leaks Suggest

What's Driving The Price Increase

One factor behind the anticipated hike is rising memory chip costs, with growing demand from AI infrastructure putting pressure on global supply and component prices.

India has already seen some of Apple's other products get pricier this year, with the iPad Air and MacBook Air among those affected, though it is not yet known whether the iPhone 18 Pro series will follow the same pattern.

Hardware Changes Behind The Price Tag

The higher price could coincide with several hardware upgrades. The Pro series is expected to move to Apple's A20 Pro chip, said to be built on TSMC's 2nm process, along with 12GB of RAM, brighter LTPO+ displays and a smaller Dynamic Island.

The Pro Max, specifically, is tipped to get a bigger battery and camera upgrades that could include a variable-aperture 48-megapixel main sensor and a stacked sensor. Apple is also said to be working on its own C2 modem and wider satellite connectivity support for this generation.

ALSO READ | iPhone 18 Pro Leak: 18% Speed Upgrade Expected Via A20 Pro, With A Potential Price Hike

Nothing Official Yet

All of these figures remain unconfirmed estimates rather than official numbers, and actual India pricing will only be known once Apple formally announces the iPhone 18 Pro lineup.

Until Apple unveils the iPhone 18 Pro series, the expected specifications and India pricing will remain speculative and subject to change.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.