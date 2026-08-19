iPhone 18 Pro Launch: Apple Model To Feature Smaller Dynamic Island, 4,560mAh+ Battery, Leaks Suggest

Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro could come with a smaller Dynamic Island and a battery of more than 4,560mAh, according to a new leak. Apple has not yet confirmed either specification.

The claim, shared by the X account Apple Club, points to a reduced Dynamic Island alongside a larger battery on the iPhone 18 Pro. The company has yet to officially announce the phone or reveal its specifications.

ALSO READ: iPhone 18 Pro Max Will Exclusively Feature Variable-Aperture Camera, Leak Suggests

Smaller Dynamic Island Could Be Coming

A smaller Dynamic Island has been one of the more persistent iPhone 18 Pro rumours. 91Mobiles reported that Apple could move some Face ID components underneath the display, allowing the cutout to shrink.

Bloomberg has also reportedly pointed to a smaller Dynamic Island on the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. Meanwhile, leaker Ice Universe, cited by MacRumors, has claimed the cutout could become around 35% narrower.

What About The Battery?

Battery claims around the iPhone 18 Pro remain unclear.

MacRumors reported that Chinese regulatory filings appeared to show capacities of 4,056mAh in China and 4,228mAh in the US for a device believed to be the iPhone 18 Pro. However, the filings do not explicitly identify the phones, so the figures should be treated with caution.

For the iPhone 18 Pro Max, the reported capacities are even higher at 5,391mAh in China and 5,567mAh in the US.

The difference between US and Chinese figures could be linked to the US models not having a physical SIM tray, potentially leaving more internal space for the battery.

Camera Upgrades Also Expected

The iPhone 18 Pro is also tipped to get camera upgrades. One of the more notable rumours is a variable-aperture main camera, which could give users more control over how much light reaches the sensor.

The leaked specifications also point to three 48MP cameras covering the main, ultrawide and telephoto lenses, although Apple has not confirmed this setup.

A20 Pro Chip And New Modem

The Pro models are expected to use Apple's next-generation A20 Pro chip, with reports suggesting it could be built using a 2nm process.

The more efficient chip could help improve battery life even if the physical battery increase is smaller than some leaks suggest. The phones are also expected to use Apple's next-generation C2 modem.

When Will iPhone 18 Pro Launch?

Apple has not announced a launch date, but the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are widely expected to arrive in September 2026.

There could also be a change to Apple's usual launch strategy. Recent reports suggest the Pro models and Apple's first foldable iPhone could arrive later in 2026, while the standard iPhone 18, iPhone Air 2 and iPhone 18e may be pushed to spring 2027.

For now, the smaller Dynamic Island and battery upgrades remain rumours, and more concrete details are likely to emerge closer to Apple's launch.

ALSO READ: iPhone 18 Pro Leaks: Smarter Siri, Stronger Battery, 'Cherry Red'? Five Things To Expect

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