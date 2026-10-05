Realme Festive Offers: Brand Announces Rs 500-Crore Discount Pool Ahead Of Flipkart Big Billion Days

Realme has announced festive offers on several smartphones ahead of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The company's P4 series is among the main highlights, with discounts available across different variants.

According to Gadgets360, the offers include price cuts along with bank discounts, exchange benefits and no cost EMI options on select models. The sale will also give buyers an opportunity to pick up these phones at lower prices than their regular listed prices. According to Gadgets360, Realme has announced festive benefits worth Rs 500 crore across its smartphone and AIoT portfolio.

Realme P4 Power Gets Discount

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Gadgets360 reported that the Realme P4 Power 5G will effectively cost Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant during the festive sale. Its listed price is Rs 32,999. The 8GB RAM and 256GB version will be available for Rs 31,999, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB model will cost Rs 35,999.

Realme P4x Price During Sale

The Realme P4x 5G will also get a price cut during the sale. Gadgets360 reports that the 6GB RAM and 128GB variant will effectively cost Rs 22,999, down from Rs 26,999. The 8GB RAM and 128GB model will be available for Rs 25,999, compared with its listed price of Rs 29,999.

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Realme P4 And P4s Offers

The standard Realme P4 5G will start at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB variant during the offer, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB version will cost Rs 31,999. Gadgets360 also reports that the Realme P4s will start at Rs 31,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB variant. Its 8GB RAM and 256GB version will cost Rs 34,999, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB model will be available for Rs 38,999.

Other Realme Phones Also Get Offers

The festive offers extend beyond the main P4 lineup. Gadgets360 reports that the Realme P4 Lite 5G will start at Rs 16,499, while the P4 Lite 4G will start at Rs 13,999. The Realme P4R will also receive an offer, with prices starting at Rs 19,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB variant.

Realme's festive offers cover phones across several price ranges, giving buyers multiple options during the Big Billion Days sale. The P4 Power and P4x stand out among the discounted models, while the lower priced P4 Lite models target buyers with a smaller budget. Customers should check the applicable bank, exchange and EMI conditions before making a purchase.

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