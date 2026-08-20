Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Moderna Shares Correct 20% On Profit Booking After 177% Cancer Vaccine-Fueled Surge

Moderna shares corrected sharply after shares skyrocketed 177% following successful trial of Melanoma vaccine.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Moderna Shares Correct 20% On Profit Booking After 177% Cancer Vaccine-Fueled Surge
Image: AI generated

Shares of Moderna witnessed sharp correction after the opening bell on Thursday, August 20, with the stock tumbling as much as 20.4% to $140.55

The decline comes after Moderna shares skyrocketed 177% to a high of $176.66 during the previous trading session. The shares surged after investors stayed bullish on the company's recorded successful trial for Melanoma (skin cancer) vaccine, which has been developed along with Merck.

With Wednesday's jump, the pharmaceutical giant's share price has hit its highest level since 2024.

According to Moderna, the latest results were the first positive outcome observed in a large-stage trial for an mRNA cancer vaccine. Moderna's vaccine injection coupled with Merck's immunotherapy Keytruda achieved the intended objective in Phase-3 of the trial with over 1,100 patients with higher-risk or advanced melanoma having their detected cancer entirely removed via surgery.

Professor Georgina Long, the study's primary investigator and medical director of Melanoma Institute Australia, called the results a " landmark moment" for  the treatment of melanoma via adjuvant means.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

'Respect Indian Army So Much': Woman In Viral Ladakh-Gen Z Video Regrets Her Remarks

'Respect Indian Army So Much': Woman In Viral Ladakh-Gen Z Video Regrets Her Remarks

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com