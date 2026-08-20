Domestic Air Traffic Falls Nearly 5% In July; IndiGo Retains Dominance

Domestic air passenger traffic declined nearly 5% year-on-year in July 2026, according to Directorate General of Civil Aviation data, with airlines carrying 1.2 crore passengers during the month.

IndiGo retained its dominant position in the domestic aviation market, accounting for a 67.4% share. The airline carried 80.82 lakh passengers in July.

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Air India Group remained the second-largest airline group, with a 24% market share and 28.75 lakh passengers. Akasa Air ranked third, with a 5.5% share and 6.65 lakh passengers.

According to DGCA data, SpiceJet's market share stood at 1.6%, with the airline carrying 1.87 lakh passengers during the month.

The decline in overall passenger traffic comes despite IndiGo continuing to account for more than two-thirds of the domestic market.

On-time performance also varied significantly across airlines in July.

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IndiGo recorded the highest on-time performance at 91.2%, followed closely by Akasa Air at 90.8%. Air India's on-time performance stood at 86.5%.

According to the data, SpiceJet recorded an on-time performance of 34.5% in July, significantly lower than the other major airlines.

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