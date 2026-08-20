DPIIT Partners With PhonePe, Shell India To Boost Startup Access To Payments, Mentors, Investors

India's recognised startup base is set to get wider access to industry-led support after the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade entered into separate partnerships with PhonePe and Shell India.

The agreements, signed on August 19, are designed to help startups move beyond funding and gain access to technology, business expertise, market opportunities and industry connections, according to an official release.

The PhonePe partnership is focused on helping startups build and scale their businesses through its digital ecosystem. Eligible DPIIT-recognised startups will receive transaction credits through PhonePe's Payment Gateway, along with access to the Indus AppStore and dedicated onboarding and support, the release stated.

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The company will also conduct masterclasses and webinars covering fintech, sales, go-to-market strategies and business scaling. These programmes are intended to give founders practical support as they develop and expand their businesses.

The second agreement takes a more sector-specific approach. Shell India will work with startups in the energy and climate-tech space, offering mentorship, strategic guidance and connections with investors and incubators.

Participating startups will also get opportunities to engage with Shell's E4 Smart Energy Track. The programme is expected to provide a route for innovative businesses to access expertise and explore opportunities to scale their solutions.

The Shell partnership will also create a knowledge-sharing platform for the sector. Planned initiatives include success stories, white papers, policy briefs, industry reports and case studies highlighting emerging technologies and business practices.

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For DPIIT-recognised startups, the two agreements could therefore open different routes to growth. PhonePe brings access to digital payments and business-building capabilities, while Shell offers sector expertise and potential investor and incubator connections.

The government said the partnerships will strengthen market linkages, industry access, mentorship and investment opportunities for startups. The broader objective is to help innovative businesses scale sustainably while supporting India's technology-led economic growth.

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