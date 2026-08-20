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Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: India Draw With England, Qualify For Second Round

The draw earned India one point, taking their tally to five and helping them finish second in the pool behind China to secure a place in the next round.

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Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: India Draw With England, Qualify For Second Round
India drew 0-0 with England in their Pool D clash in the Women's Hockey World Cup 2026.
Photo Source: @TheHockeyIndia/X

The Indian women's hockey team qualified for the second round of the Women's Hockey World Cup after playing out a goalless draw against England in their final Pool D match here on Thursday.

The draw earned India one point, taking their tally to five and helping them finish second in the pool behind China to secure a place in the next round.

India had begun their World Cup campaign with a 2-2 draw against China before recording a historic 6-1 victory over South Africa. China finished on top of the pool with seven points after recording two wins and a draw.

A draw was enough for India to progress to the next stage. Despite making a positive start in the first half, India fell back deep into defence as the match progressed, allowing England to dominate the attack.

England earned 11 penalty corners but failed to convert any of them, with India's compact defence and crowded circle frustrating the hosts throughout the contest.

ALSO READ | India Down Pakistan 5-3 To Seal Next-Round Spot, Knock Arch-Rivals Out Of Hockey World Cup 2026

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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