BMW F 450 RR Launch: Date, Expected Price, Key Features, Engine, Design

BMW Motorrad is preparing to unveil the F 450 RR, a fully faired supersport motorcycle, on October 15, 2026. The upcoming model is expected to expand the company's middleweight motorcycle portfolio, combining racing-inspired styling with modern electronics and a compact parallel-twin engine.

The motorcycle shares its platform with the F 450 GS adventure bike and F 450 R roadster.

Racing-Inspired Design Takes Centre Stage

The BMW F 450 RR is expected to draw design inspiration from the brand's flagship S 1000 RR superbike. Its styling is likely to feature an aggressive full fairing, aerodynamic winglets, low-set clip-on handlebars and a sharply sculpted tail section, reported Bike Dekho.

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However, the RR is expected to adopt a more track-focused design and riding position, distinguishing it from its platform siblings.

420cc Parallel-Twin Engine and Performance

The upcoming supersport is expected to use a 420cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine featuring a 135-degree crankpin offset. The configuration is designed to provide a distinctive firing character and responsive performance.

The engine is expected to produce approximately 47-48 hp and 43 Nm of torque with the maximum 3,000 rpm. A six-speed gearbox is likely to handle transmission duties, although BMW Motorrad is yet to confirm the final specifications.

The motorcycle is expected to target riders seeking a lightweight, performance-oriented machine suitable for spirited road riding and occasional track use.

Advanced Technology and Rider Assistance

The F 450 RR is expected to feature a 6.5-inch TFT instrument display with smartphone connectivity, ride-by-wire throttle control, multiple riding modes and traction control.

Another anticipated highlight is BMW's Easy Ride Clutch (ERC) system, which could simplify clutch operation and improve convenience in stop-and-go traffic. Its availability and specifications will depend on the final production model.

BMW F 450 RR India Launch and Expected Price

Following its global reveal, the BMW F 450 RR is expected to reach India around mid-2027, although some estimates suggest a possible late-2026 introduction. The anticipated ex-showroom price is between Rs 4.75 lakh and Rs 5 lakh.

BMW Motorrad has yet to confirm the Indian launch timeline, pricing and final equipment list. Further details should emerge following its official global unveiling.

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