Carl Icahn's fortune tumbled nearly $1.3 billion amid rising debt as the veteran corporate leader and activist investor faces one of the toughest phases of his career. Losing around 93% of his fortune in five years, his net worth fell from $24.6 billion to around $1.7 billion.

Last week, Icahn's fortune slipped to $1.2 billion, the lowest since Bloomberg started tracking his wealth in 2012, prior to a 6% gain in IEP units Monday added nearly $100 million to his net worth. His wealth is down about $23 billion over the past five years.

The 90-year-old investor has about $1.3 billion of personal loans, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, largely secured by IEP units that have lost 56% of their value this quarter.

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The decline in Icahn's wealth is particularly in focus as the broader US stock market has surged as Dow has jumped around 40% to 46%, the Nasdaq climbed over 50%, while S&P 500 advanced up to 58%, primarily driven by AI trade.

What Possibly Went Wrong With Icahn's Bets, Here's What Wall Street Investors Must Know

Icahn mostly focused on bearish and short bets over years, and his funds fell 43.8% this year alone while the S&P 500 rose more than 50% over five years. Wall Street investors must note that markets typically rise more often than they fall over long periods.

Most of the veteran investor's wealth was concentrated in Icahn Enterprises, and most of it in one stock, CVR Energy, which fell 40% this month follwoing a deal to acquire two refineries in November. Experts typically recommend invetors to avoid putting too much funds in a single stock or sector. Spread your investments across different companies, sectors and asset classes so that a fall in one investment does not significantly impact your overall portfolio.

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Icahn also sold Apple and Nvidia shares nearly a decade ago and skipped significant gains. One lesson for Wall Street investors through this move will be not to sell quality stocks, likely to give high returns years later, while holding underperforming investments in the hope of a recovery. Evaluate a company's long-term growth prospects rather than focusing only on short-term gains.

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