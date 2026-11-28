A salaried employee of an insurance company found herself in an income tax dispute after depositing more than Rs 1.17 crore in cash into her bank accounts, claiming that the money had been generated through a side business involving the procurement and sale of coconuts, the Times Of India teported.

The Income Tax Department rejected her explanation and classified the entire cash deposit as unexplained money, adding it to her taxable income.

The matter reached the Chennai bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), which examined her bank statements, updated tax return and confirmations from coconut buyers.

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The tribunal overturned the Rs 1.17 crore unexplained income addition but directed the AO to tax an additional Rs 9.41 lakh as estimated business income.

The case underscores the importance of maintaining proper records to substantiate the source of substantial business-related cash deposits.

How an insurance employee got involved in coconut trading

The woman worked for an insurance company while running a coconut procurement and trading business in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district.

She leased coconut plantations from farmers and hired labourers to harvest the produce.

Besides harvesting coconuts from leased plantations, she also purchased fresh coconuts directly from growers in neighbouring villages.

The produce was subsequently sold in the market after partial removal of its husk, a process commonly referred to as semi-dehusking.

Her operations, therefore, involved both harvesting coconuts from leased gardens and purchasing produce from other farmers before selling it to buyers.

During the financial year 2019-20, the woman deposited approximately Rs 1.177 crore in cash into her bank accounts.

She claimed the deposits were proceeds from her coconut business. However, the large cash transactions drew the Income Tax Department's attention, prompting scrutiny into their source.

Why did the Income Tax Department question the deposits?

During assessment, the tax authorities sought an explanation for the cash deposits. The woman initially treated her coconut business as an agricultural activity but later filed an updated return (ITR-U) in 2023, declaring the receipts as business turnover and offering income under the presumptive taxation scheme under Section 44AD of the Income Tax Act.

Under this provision, eligible businesses can declare taxable profits at prescribed rates calculated on their turnover, without necessarily maintaining detailed books of account, subject to the applicable statutory conditions.

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The woman reported a gross business turnover of Rs 1,27,70,000 and declared business income of Rs 10,21,600 by applying the presumptive rate of 8%.

However, she had not maintained regular books of account or prepared financial statements that could independently establish the details of her purchases, sales and actual business profits.

The Assessing Officer (AO) was not convinced by her explanation. The tax officer maintained that she had failed to furnish sufficient documentary evidence to establish the source of the cash deposits or substantiate her claim of conducting a coconut procurement and trading business.

In February 2024, the AO issued a show-cause notice asking her to explain why the entire cash deposited in her accounts should not be treated as unexplained money under Section 69A of the Income Tax Act.

The assessment order recorded that she did not respond to this particular notice, although she had furnished explanations at earlier stages of the proceedings.

The AO subsequently treated the entire Rs 1.177 crore as unexplained money and added it to her taxable income. The decision was later upheld by the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals).

Unwilling to accept the addition, the woman approached the Chennai bench of the ITAT.

Why did the ITAT reject the Rs 1.17 crore unexplained money addition?

In its order dated November 16, 2026, the tribunal examined whether the cash deposits could be linked to the coconut business disclosed by the woman in her updated income tax return.

The tribunal considered the nature of her bank account, the pattern of transactions and the supporting documents placed before it.

A significant aspect of the case was the movement of money through her overdraft account. The bank statement reflected cash deposits on different dates, along with withdrawals, payments through banking channels and several other debit and credit transactions.

The ITAT observed that the repeated movement of funds in the account was consistent with the taxpayer's explanation that it was being used for business-related activities.

However, the tribunal did not treat the presence of cash withdrawals as automatic proof that the same money had subsequently been deposited back into the account.

It also examined confirmations furnished by some of the coconut purchasers. These documents had been submitted before the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) and were included in the paper book placed before the tribunal.

The confirmations provided supporting evidence of the woman's business activities and the transactions with coconut buyers.

The tribunal noted that the tax authorities had not produced any specific material to establish that these confirmations were false or that the transactions referred to in them were fictitious.

Chartered Accountant Suresh Surana, while explaining the significance of the ruling to ET, said that confirmations from purchasers could provide corroborative evidence of business activities.

However, such documents would not independently establish the source of every cash deposit made into a bank account.

The tribunal also considered the woman's updated income tax return, in which she had disclosed business turnover of Rs 1.277 crore and declared Rs 10.216 lakh as presumptive business income.

The AO had retained her declared total income of Rs 24,96,430, which included the business income offered under Section 44AD, but had separately added the entire Rs 1.177 crore deposited in cash as unexplained money.

The ITAT observed that the assessing officer had not demonstrated that the deposits represented money originating from a source entirely different from the coconut business disclosed in the updated return.

It clarified that filing an updated return or offering income under the presumptive taxation scheme did not automatically establish the genuineness of cash deposits. The source and nature of the money still had to be examined in light of the available evidence.

In this case, however, the tribunal found that the bank statements, updated return and confirmations from coconut purchasers, when considered collectively, supported the woman's explanation that the deposits were connected with her business.

Consequently, the entire amount could not be classified as unexplained money merely because she had failed to maintain regular books of account.

Why was the woman not given complete relief?

Although the tribunal rejected the addition of Rs 1.177 crore as unexplained money, it did not accept the taxpayer's claim without qualification.

The ITAT pointed out that the absence of regular books of account, purchase bills, sales invoices, stock registers and other supporting records made it difficult to independently verify the actual profit earned from the business.

It also emphasised the distinction between gross business receipts and taxable income.

Business turnover represents the total value of sales or receipts and may include the cost of purchases, labour expenses and other operational costs. It cannot automatically be treated as the taxpayer's actual income or profit.

Given the shortcomings in the documentation, the tribunal considered it appropriate to estimate additional business income rather than treat the entire cash deposits as unexplained money.

It directed the Assessing Officer to make a further addition of Rs 9,41,600 under the head 'Profits and gains of business or profession'.

The amount was calculated at 8% of the Rs 1,17,70,000 deposited in cash and was to be taxed over and above the Rs 10,21,600 already declared by the woman under Section 44AD.

The tribunal also clarified that the additional 8% estimation was based on the specific facts and circumstances of the case.

It should not be interpreted as a general rule requiring every taxpayer opting for presumptive taxation under Section 44AD to pay an additional 8% tax on cash deposits.The woman's appeal was accordingly partly allowed.

The ITAT deleted the original addition of Rs 1.177 crore made under Section 69A and replaced it with an additional estimated business-income addition of Rs 9.416 lakh.

The ruling thus provided substantial relief to the salaried insurance employee, accepting that the cash deposits were supported by evidence of her coconut trading activities while still requiring her to pay tax on additional estimated business profits because of inadequate accounting records.

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