When it comes to new data centres, Hyderabad has emerged as India's second-biggest market after Mumbai, ahead of cities such as Bengaluru, the National Capital Region, Chennai and Pune.

According to real estate consultant Knight Frank India, Hyderabad now has 15 data centre facilities in its development pipeline as of the September quarter, compared with 11 in 2025.

Big Projects Drive Growth

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What stands out about Hyderabad is the size of the projects coming up there. The city's growth has been led by facilities of more than 100 MW, whose number has doubled from four to eight. Another six projects fall in the 50-100 MW range.

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That means 14 of Hyderabad's 15 upcoming facilities, or 93.3 per cent, are above 50 MW. No other city among the seven tracked markets has a higher share of large-format projects.

Knight Frank said this makes Hyderabad an important emerging destination for large-scale data centre infrastructure.

Mumbai Still Far Ahead

Mumbai, however, remains well ahead of the rest. It accounts for a 43 per cent share of the 80 facilities in the pipeline across Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, the National Capital Region, Chennai and Kolkata.

"Mumbai continued to dominate India's data centre development pipeline, accounting for 34 of the 80 pipeline facilities in Q3 2026, or 42.5 per cent of the total," Knight Frank said.

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The city had 31 facilities in the pipeline in 2025, so the latest figure marks a 9.7 per cent rise. Eighteen of its 34 projects are above 50 MW, and the number of facilities above 100 MW has risen from 10 to 15.

Mumbai also leads in mid-sized projects, with 16 facilities in the 10-50 MW range, the highest among the seven cities.

Shift To Larger Data Centres

Across the country, developers are increasingly focusing on bigger facilities. In the July-September quarter of this year, projects above 50 MW made up 55 per cent of the total pipeline, Knight Frank said.

The consultant said this reflects a growing emphasis on large-scale infrastructure in India's key data centre markets.

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(With PTI Inputs)

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