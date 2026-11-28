India will take on China in the final of the Madhya Pradesh Women's Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026 on Saturday, November 28, with the hosts aiming to defend their title and secure a record fourth crown.

Led by captain Salima Tete, the Indian women's hockey team booked its place in the final after defeating Malaysia 6-2 in the semi-final on Friday. Deepika scored twice, while Mumtaz Khan, Navneet Kaur, Sunelita Toppo and Ishika contributed one goal each.

China, meanwhile, edged past Japan 1-0 in the other semi-final to set up the title clash against India. Zhang Heyang scored the decisive goal in the 60th minute.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: India Beat Japan 4-1 To Win Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Title

India have remained unbeaten in the tournament and will head into the final with confidence after beating China 6-2 in their league-stage encounter on November 24. The hosts are three-time champions, having lifted the Women's Asian Champions Trophy in 2016, 2023 and 2024.

India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy Final: Date And Time

The India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 final will be played on Saturday, November 28.

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy Final: Venue

The final will be played at the Hockey Stadium, International Sports Complex, Nathu Barkheda, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Where To Watch India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy Final Live Telecast In India?

The live telecast of the India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy final will be available on Star Sports 2 in India.

ALSO READ: FIFA Hit By Cyberattack: Hackers Access Personal Data And Internal Business Information

Where To Watch India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy Final Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy final will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.