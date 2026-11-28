Royal Enfield has launched the Himalayan 750 in India at a starting price of Rs 4,89,490 (ex-showroom, Chennai). The motorcycle, unveiled at the Motoverse 2026 event in Goa on Nov. 27, is the company's first 750cc offering and comes with an all-new 743cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin engine. The flagship Antarctic Silver variant, which comes with a touring package developed with GIVI, is priced at Rs 6,29,000.

In an exchange filing dated Nov. 27, Eicher Motors, Royal Enfield's parent company, intimated that bookings for the Himalayan 750 will open across India on Dec. 1, 2026, through Royal Enfield's website and authorised dealerships. Those attending Motoverse in Goa will get exclusive first access to book the motorcycle at the venue on Nov. 28 and 29.

B. Govindarajan, Managing Director of Eicher Motors and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Enfield, said, "The Himalayan 750 is a powerful new expression of the Himalayan spirit. We are taking the Himalayan legacy even further by bringing together a decade of learning. Our first 750cc motorcycle is built for riders looking to cross borders, take on diverse terrains, and experience the freedom of going anywhere."

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Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Price And Variants

The Himalayan 750 is available in five colour options across three price points. The cast-wheel variants, offered in Aztec Green and Tectonic Black, are priced at Rs 4,89,490 (ex-showroom, Chennai).

The spoked-wheel versions, available in Viking Bronze and Siberia White, cost Rs 5,14,495. The top-of-the-line Antarctic Silver variant is priced at Rs 6,29,000 and comes with a touring package featuring a bespoke GIVI top box, panniers with mounts and inner bags, heated grips, hand guards, and an aluminium skid plate.

Royal Enfield has developed the luggage system in collaboration with GIVI. The company says the accessories are designed specifically for the Himalayan 750 and integrate without requiring a separate mounting rack.

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Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Engine And Performance

The Himalayan 750 is powered by a 743cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin engine that produces 63 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. According to Royal Enfield, 90% of the available torque comes in from as low as 3,500 rpm, giving the motorcycle the pulling power required across different terrains.

The motorcycle gets five riding modes — Road, Road Sport, Rain, Trail, and Custom. These modes adjust engine mapping, cornering ABS, and lean-sensitive traction control. A six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) also supports the electronic rider aids by monitoring the motorcycle's movement.

Features, Suspension And Safety

The Himalayan 750 combines a retro design with modern equipment. It gets a 4-inch circular TFT instrument cluster with integrated navigation and connectivity, cruise control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and an immobiliser. A new seven-inch LED headlight uses redesigned reflectors and an aluminium shell to deliver a wider spread of light.

For suspension, the motorcycle gets fully adjustable 43mm Showa upside-down front forks with 190mm of travel. At the rear, a Showa Mono Tube IFP monoshock offers rebound damping and remote preload adjustment, with 175mm of rear-wheel travel.

The motorcycle rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear tubeless tyres, with cast-alloy or spoked wheel options. Its braking setup includes dual front discs, while cornering ABS and lean-sensitive traction control provide additional assistance across riding conditions.

Touring And Other Specifications

The Himalayan 750 has an 815mm seat height, 205mm ground clearance, and a 17-litre fuel tank, with a payload capacity of 195kg. The motorcycle also gets independent rider and pillion seats, while a five-position windscreen offers 60mm of adjustment for long-distance touring.

Royal Enfield has also developed optional Low Ride, Touring Rider, and Touring Passenger seats. Other hardware details include forged aluminium gear-shift and rear-brake levers with spring-loaded, foldable tips, along with magnesium engine covers.

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