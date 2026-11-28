Russian President Vladimir Putin and a teenager from Kerala found themselves debating the role of artificial intelligence in classrooms at a conference in Moscow.

Raul John Aju, who is from Kochi, spoke to Putin at the AI Journey 2026 conference on November 26, ThePrint reported. Aju argued that AI can make lessons more enjoyable and allow students to learn at a pace that suits them. Putin, however, wondered whether leaning on AI too heavily might leave students unable to think for themselves.

'I Learned AI Through Game'

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A video of the exchange was posted on X by the Russian Embassy in South Africa. In it, Aju says children could pick up subjects like maths using pictures, videos and games.

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"I'll give a very small example. Imagine a child like me who likes maths, okay? What if I could learn maths through pictures, through videos, even through games? And I have learned AI through game, by the way," he said.

He also told Putin about the time his father caught him playing a game a day before his maths exam. When his father asked why he wasn't preparing, Aju insisted he was studying, to which his father simply said, "Kids these days."

A Tool For Teachers

Aju went on to say that AI could help teachers deal with the varied needs of their students. In a class of 40, he said, it is hard for one teacher to give every child individual attention.

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"But the whole point, sir, is that I was able to learn in a fun way, right? I was able to learn in my own, my personalised way. But in a class of 40 children, how is one teacher able to personalise that education? And that's where I believe AI can help, sir," he said.

Putin's Question

The Russian President questioned whether too much reliance on AI could hurt students' capacity to reason on their own.

"AI is often used as a prompter today, as an assistant, and people stop thinking at all, stop reasoning, unfortunately. Is it not a threat, I mean, for educational process, when you resort to artificial intelligence?" Putin asked.

Aju replied that AI should be treated as a partner in learning, not a substitute for thinking. "I feel we are supposed to collaborate with AI rather than just use it to replace our own thinking," he said.

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The 'AI Kid Of India'

Aju is an AI entrepreneur based in Kochi. He created ThinkCraft, a platform that uses games to teach children about AI, and is popularly known as the 'AI Kid of India'.

ThePrint reported that he was one of several young technology enthusiasts who got to meet Putin and the President of Kazakhstan at the event.

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