The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the exam city intimation slip for the December 2026 Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Candidates registered for the 22nd edition of the test can log into ctet.nic.in and check their allotted examination city and date. The city slip has been live since November 27.

With the examination spread across two days, candidates should check the date assigned to them rather than assume they will sit the test on December 12. The advance notice gives those travelling from another town or district time to arrange transport or accommodation. It does not, however, provide the exact address of the examination centre.

How To Download The CTET December 2026 City Slip

Visit the official CTET website at ctet.nic.in.

Under Candidate Activity, select View Examination City for CTET Dec 2026.

Enter your application number, date of birth and the security PIN displayed on the screen.

Submit the details to view your examination city and allotted date.

Check the information and download a copy for reference.

Candidates should verify that their personal details and the paper listed on the slip match their application. If they spot a discrepancy, they can use the Contact Us section on the official portal to reach the CTET helpdesk.

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When Will The CTET Admit Card Be Released?

CBSE says admit cards will be available two days before the examination. Based on that schedule, candidates assigned December 12 should check the portal from December 10, while those assigned December 13 should check from December 11.

The city slip cannot be used to enter the examination centre. Once the admit card is available, candidates should download it and check the full address, reporting time and exam-day instructions. Those travelling from outside the allotted city can use the slip to plan the main journey and work out their route to the centre once the address is confirmed.

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The December examination will be held in pen-and-paper mode using OMR answer sheets. Paper 1 is for candidates seeking eligibility to teach Classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 is for those seeking eligibility to teach Classes 6 to 8.

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