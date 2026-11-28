Pursuing higher education in the United States, the United Kingdom or Canada can be an expensive proposition for Indian students, particularly those relying on education loans. However, several countries offer international qualifications at relatively affordable costs, along with scholarship opportunities and industry exposure.

According to overseas education consultancy Global Reach, Germany, France, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Poland and Hungary are among the affordable destinations Indian students can explore in 2027.

Take a look at these six countries, their estimated education and living expenses, and what they offer international students.

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Country: Germany | Tuition Fees: Zero At Many Public Universities | Monthly Living Expenses: Rs 99,000-Rs 1.32 Lakh | Germany offers tuition-free education across many programmes at public universities, although exceptions and semester charges apply. The country is particularly attractive to students interested in engineering, computer science, automotive technology and business management. Strong links between universities and industries also offer opportunities for internships and practical training.

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France | Annual Tuition Fees: Rs 7.70 Lakh-Rs 22 Lakh | Monthly Living Expenses: Rs 88,000-Rs 1.32 Lakh | France offers a wide range of programmes in business management, engineering, hospitality, fashion and arts. Students can also explore government-backed scholarships, including the Charpak and Eiffel programmes. Tuition fees at certain public universities can be considerably lower than the indicative range.

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Malaysia | Annual Tuition Fees: Rs 5.75 Lakh-Rs 13.80 Lakh | Monthly Living Expenses: Rs 34,500-Rs 69,000 | Malaysia offers one of the lowest estimated monthly living costs among the destinations on the list. The country hosts international university campuses, allowing students to pursue foreign qualifications at potentially lower costs. Business management, information technology, engineering and hospitality are among the popular academic disciplines.

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United Arab Emirates (Dubai) | Annual Tuition Fees: Rs 9.10 Lakh-Rs 18.20 Lakh | Monthly Living Expenses: Rs 78,000-Rs 1.56 Lakh | Dubai offers Indian students proximity to home and access to campuses affiliated with international universities. Certain institutions also provide opportunities to transfer to overseas campuses during a degree programme. Finance, business management, logistics and hospitality are among the prominent areas of study.

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Poland | Annual Tuition Fees: Rs 3.30 Lakh-Rs 8.80 Lakh | Monthly Living Expenses: Rs 55,000-Rs 99,000 | Poland offers relatively affordable European higher education, with universities providing English-taught programmes across several disciplines. The country is particularly attractive to students pursuing engineering, medicine, business and social sciences. Its living expenses can also be lower than those in several Western European destinations.

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Hungary | Annual Tuition Fees: Starting From Rs 4.40 Lakh | Hungary offers programmes in medicine, engineering, agriculture and business management. Indian students can also explore the Stipendium Hungaricum scholarship programme, which provides eligible recipients with tuition fee waivers, monthly stipends, accommodation assistance and medical insurance.

While tuition fees remain an important consideration, Indian students should also evaluate accommodation expenses, visa requirements, part-time employment regulations and post-study work opportunities before selecting an overseas education destination.

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