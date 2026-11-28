Indian students planning to pursue higher education in the United Kingdom may need to revisit their financial arrangements as revised student visa requirements come into effect on November 30, 2026. While the increase in financial requirements is less than 3 per cent, the bigger challenge for students preparing for the January 2027 intake could be meeting the UK's 28-day bank balance rule.

Under the revised rules, Indian students studying in London will need to demonstrate access to £1,570 (Rs 1.96 lakh) per month for living expenses, up from £1,529 (Rs 1.91 lakh).

For those studying outside London, the monthly requirement will increase from £1,171 (Rs 1.46 lakh) to £1,203 (Rs 1.50 lakh).

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UK Student Visa: Revised Financial Requirements

Studying in London: From £13,761 (Rs 17.20 lakh) to £14,130 (Rs 17.66 lakh)

Studying Outside London: From £10,539 (Rs 13.17 lakh) to £10,827 (Rs 13.53 lakh)

Moreover, students will need to demonstrate additional funds of £369 (Rs 46,125) in London and £288 (Rs 36,000) outside the capital. But there's a catch. Simply depositing the additional money before submitting a visa application may not be sufficient. Under UK immigration rules, applicants relying on personal or parental savings must maintain the entire prescribed amount in their bank accounts for at least 28 consecutive days.

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A student depositing the additional funds on November 30 may, therefore, have to wait until late December before applying, unless they have another eligible source of financial evidence. This could leave students with limited time to complete visa formalities ahead of the January intake.

Additionally, Indian applicants must account for currency fluctuations, as UK immigration authorities use the applicable OANDA exchange rate on the date of application to assess funds held in foreign currencies.

The revised financial requirements apply to applications submitted on or after November 30. Students applying before this date will be assessed under the existing thresholds.

The increase does not constitute a hike in visa application fees. The revised amounts cover living expenses and exclude tuition fees, visa charges and the Immigration Health Surcharge.

READ | UK Student Visa Rules To Change: Indians Must Show Up To Rs 18 Lakh For Living Expenses

For Indian families, the immediate challenge is not merely arranging additional funds but ensuring that the money meets the UK's financial holding requirements in time.

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