Telugu action drama Bhogi, starring Sharwanand in the lead role, opened on a positive note at the box office on its first day in theatres. Directed by Sampath Nandi, the film collected over Rs 1 crore net in India on Day 1. It also features Anupama Parameswaran and Dimple Hayathi in key roles.

Bhogi Day 1 Box Office Collection

On Day 1, Bhogi collected Rs 1.90 crore net in India across 2,064 shows, according to Sacnilk. This takes its total India net collection to Rs 1.90 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 2.18 crore.

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Meanwhile, the film earned Rs 35 lakh from overseas markets, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 2.53 crore, Sacnilk reported.

Occupancy

The Telugu 2D version of Bhogi recorded an overall occupancy of 15.83% on its opening day. The film registered 16.08% occupancy during morning shows, followed by 18.77% in the afternoon. Its occupancy dropped to 13.92% during evening shows and further to 13.62% at night.

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Advance Bookings

Bhogi recorded steady advance bookings for Day 2. The film sold approximately 1.53 lakh tickets, generating Rs 1.89 crore across 2,089 shows in India. Excluding block seats, the collection stood at Rs 1.56 crore from 1.31 lakh tickets, according to Sacnilk.

Hyderabad emerged as the top-performing city, contributing Rs 57.98 lakh through advance bookings.

About Bhogi

Directed by Sampath Nandi, Bhogi is a Telugu action drama starring Sharwanand, Anupama Parameswaran and Dimple Hayathi in the lead roles. Set in the fictional village of Boggula Gutta, the film follows Kammari Ganga, a labourer whose life takes a difficult turn after he is taken away by the landlords.

As the story progresses, Ganga begins to challenge those who have wronged him, setting the stage for a conflict rooted in power and injustice.

The film also features Lal, Dayanand Reddy and Rohit Pathak in important roles. Produced by KK Radhamohan under the banner of Sri Sathya Sai Arts, Bhogi explores the struggles of its central character and his fight against the powerful people in the village.

Bhogi was released in theatres on November 27, 2026.

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