Air quality across Delhi remained dangerously polluted on Saturday, where the AQI reached 454, placing the national capital in the hazardous category. PM10 concentrations reached 428 micrograms per cubic metre, exceeding the World Health Organization's recommended 24-hour guideline of 45 micrograms per cubic metre.

The situation remained equally concerning in nearby areas like Noida due to elevated AQI recording on November 28, 2026, with monitoring platforms reporting readings ranging from 287 to 587.

Air quality across India's major metropolitan cities continues to vary, with Mumbai and Ahmedabad recording moderate to unhealthy AQI levels of around 120–166. Although air in northern cities remains above healthy limits.

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The Telangana cities like Chennai and Hyderabad are among the cleaner cities, with AQI readings generally ranging between 70 and 180. Recent reports recorded satisfactory levels of approximately 70–77.

Bengaluru has also sustained with comparatively better air quality, although pollution levels occasionally exceed the healthy marks.

Winter conditions, including lower temperatures, weaker winds and reduced atmospheric mixing, contribute to pollution deposits near the surface between October and February by trapping PM2.5 and other pollutants close to the ground.

Health Advisory for Residents

Children, elderly people and individuals with asthma or other respiratory conditions should take additional precautions. Those who need to travel outdoors should consider wearing a well-fitted N95 mask.

Keeping windows closed during periods of severe pollution and using indoor air purifiers, may also help reduce exposure.

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Residents experiencing breathing difficulties, persistent coughing or chest discomfort should seek medical attention.

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