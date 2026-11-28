Shah Rukh Khan may be one of Bollywood's biggest stars, but his children still teach him new things. The actor recently shared a fun moment with his youngest son, AbRam, while speaking at an event in Mumbai. SRK launched King's new track Daddy Cool and spoke about a new term he had recently learnt, aura farming.

He revealed that AbRam introduced him to the phrase while they were watching the song Tu Mil Jaaye. AbRam used the term to describe what his father was doing on screen. Curious about its meaning and how to use it, SRK even checked with AbRam before sharing the story at the event.

Shah Rukh Khan's answer came when event host Karan Johar wanted to know how the actor had built his aura over the years.

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SRK replied, “So, I have to tell you this because I have children of all shapes and sizes in the house. To tell you, the first time I heard about this word is from my 13-year-old AbRam. He said, while watching Tu Mil Jaaye. I actually did ask him also before I came here that ‘When I have to repeat this story, how do I say it?' So if I'm saying it wrong, please forgive me.”

“He said, ‘You're aura farming.' So I asked him before I came. So I had to tell them, ‘You're aura farming.' So I don't know if it's right or wrong, but he told me, ‘I am aura farming'.”

Shah Rukh Khan also spoke about learning another new word, ‘mog', which means to outshine or do better than everyone else.

Daddy Cool is the second song released from Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King, after Tu Mil Jaaye, which came out earlier this month. The new track brings SRK together with his Ra.One co-star Kareena Kapoor. Their reunion has made fans excited about the song.

The upcoming film marks the second collaboration of Khan and Siddharth Anand after Pathaan.

Other than SRK, King, scheduled to release on December 24, also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi and Raghav Juyal.

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