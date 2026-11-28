India-based pharmaceutical manufacturer ACG Capsules Inc. will invest $125 million to set up a capsule manufacturing facility in the US, creating 240 jobs, as the Trump administration tightens trade measures against pharmaceutical capsule imports from India and other countries.

The investment follows the US government's imposition of antidumping duties on hard empty capsules imported from India, Brazil, China, and Vietnam in Feb. 2026. ACG's move to expand manufacturing in the US comes amid these trade restrictions.

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The company, a US subsidiary of Mumbai-based ACG Associated Capsules Private Limited, will establish a 125,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Whitsett, Guilford County, North Carolina. The project was announced by North Carolina Governor Josh Stein on Nov. 24.

According to the governor's office, the investment is expected to create 240 jobs, with an average annual salary of $66,122. The facility will strengthen ACG's manufacturing presence in the US and bring its operations closer to customers in North America.

US Imposes Duties On Indian Capsule Imports

The US Department of Commerce announced antidumping duty orders on hard empty capsules imported from four countries in Feb. 2026. The weighted-average duty margin assessed on ACG's capsules imported from India was 26.69%, while the margin for its imports from Brazil was 77.63%, according to Breitbart.

The duties are intended to address imports that the US considers to be sold below their normal value.

ACG To Invest $125 Million In North Carolina

ACG said the investment would strengthen its presence in the North American market, where the company has served customers for more than 25 years.

"ACG has served customers across North America for more than 25 years, and this investment in Guilford County marks an important next step in our commitment to the region," Karan Singh, managing director of ACG, said.

The project will also receive support under North Carolina's Job Development Investment Grant programme. The 12-year agreement allows potential reimbursements of up to $2.16 million, subject to the company meeting investment and job creation targets.

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein said, "We're proud to welcome ACG to the best state for business in America. This expansion underscores why North Carolina continues to be a destination for major pharmaceutical companies. Guilford County is ready to support ACG's long-term success."

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