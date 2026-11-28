Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar was hospitalised at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after being admitted with dehydration where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The 85-year-old leader was taken from the hospital to a cancer facility in Mazgaon on Friday night for medical tests and was later brought back to Breach Candy Hospital, according to reports.

Doctors have reportedly described Pawar's condition as stable and advised him to rest. The reason for transferring him to the Mazgaon facility was not immediately disclosed, and details of the tests were not made public.

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Pawar's daughter and NCP working president Supriya Sule had earlier confirmed and expressed concern over his tight schedule and frequent traveling and pitched for adequate rest. She acknowledged that he remains committed to his work.

Family member and party leader Rohit Pawar said the senior politician was doing well and urged supporters not to worry. NCP leaders, including Jayant Patil and Praful Patel, have also visited him. Patel, from the rival NCP faction, met Pawar following news of his admission.

This is reportedly Pawar's third hospitalisation during November. He was admitted to Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic on November 2 and discharged on November 4. He was subsequently taken to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, where he remained until November 7.

Pawar's hospitalisation coincided with debate over the proposed Delimitation Bill. Supriya Sule clarified that the party would decide its position after examining the draft.

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Reports subsequently carried a statement attributed to Awhad confirming the party's support, with its formal stance awaiting clarification. Party leaders have yet to provide further details publicly.

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