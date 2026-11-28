The implementation timeline of the 8th Pay Commission could have significant implications for the Centre's finances, particularly if the revised salary structure is pushed to 2028.

While a delay could temporarily defer additional expenditure, it may also increase the government's eventual financial liability through accumulated arrears. The pay revision could add at least Rs 3 lakh crore to government expenditure, according to a report by Mint, which cited Deutsche Bank Research.

The potential expenditure could complicate the Centre's fiscal consolidation plans in FY28, as the government will have to accommodate higher salary and pension-related payouts alongside other spending commitments, the report said.

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Why Could A Delay Until 2028 Increase Costs?

Deutsche Bank expects the Centre to consider implementing the 8th Pay Commission awards from 2027. However, if implementation is postponed until 2028, the government could face a larger arrears bill, depending on the effective date eventually approved.

The distinction between the implementation date and the effective date will be important. If the revised pay structure is applied retrospectively, employees could become eligible for arrears covering the intervening period. This would defer the immediate salary expenditure but create an additional payment obligation when the revised structure comes into effect.

The estimated additional expenditure of at least Rs 3 lakh crore highlights the potential scale of the financial commitment. The final liability will depend on the government's decisions on implementation and arrears.

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What Could Be The Impact On Government Finances?

The potential pay commission expenditure comes at a time when the Centre is also dealing with other fiscal pressures, including persistently high crude oil prices, subsidy requirements, and the possibility of lower dividend receipts from the Reserve Bank of India.

Deutsche Bank expects the government to meet its FY27 fiscal deficit target of 4.3% of GDP, supported by an anticipated RBI dividend transfer of Rs 2.9 lakh crore. The Centre also has a Rs 1 lakh crore provision under the Economic Stabilisation Fund. Lower capital expenditure and better-than-expected disinvestment receipts could provide additional support.

However, Deutsche Bank projects the fiscal deficit at 4.3% of GDP in FY28, when the additional expenditure associated with the 8th Pay Commission could add to the government's spending commitments.

Could Higher Salaries Support Economic Growth?

The pay revision could also have positive implications for the economy. Higher salaries for central government employees could increase disposable household income, supporting consumption and domestic demand.

Deutsche Bank projects India's real GDP growth at 7.3% in FY27, 7.2% in FY28, and 7.3% in FY29. The bank expects the economy to remain resilient despite challenges such as the West Asia crisis and a below-normal monsoon.

For central government employees and pensioners, the implementation date, effective date, and arrangements for arrears will remain key factors. The Centre's eventual decision will determine when the revised salaries and pensions take effect and how the additional financial burden is distributed.

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