Emraan Hashmi's action thriller ‘Gunmaaster G9' touched the silver screen on Friday, November 27, 2026, with a modest opening. According to Sacnilk figures, the film earned approximately Rs 3.65 crore net on its first day, while its domestic gross stood at Rs 4.30 crore. No overseas earnings had been reported in figures available.

The film was screened across 7,740 shows in India and recorded estimated theatre occupancy of around 12 percent. Its opening placed it behind Sooraj Barjatya's ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya', which also arrived in cinemas on Friday. These are early trade estimates and may be revised as further data becomes available.

Story and Cast

‘Gunmaaster G9' features Emraan Hashmi as Ishwar, a former contract killer who leaves the criminal world after adopting a young girl. He builds a quieter life with his wife Aarti, played by Genelia Deshmukh, and daughter Jiya, portrayed by Inayat Verma, while running a dairy business.

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However, family tensions and his violent past disrupt his peaceful existence. Jiya struggles to accept Aarti as her mother, while circumstances draw Ishwar back into the underworld. There, he faces Desu Rathi, a feared gangster played by Aparshakti Khurana. Ishwar must confront his former life while trying to protect his wife and daughter.

Film's Storyline and Audience Appeal

The film combines family drama with crime and action, placing its main character caught between his desire for peace and threats linked to his past. The storyline follows familiar elements often explored in crime thrillers.

The narrative centres on an ex-criminal returning to his former world, confronting an old network and facing threats against his family. The first half attempts to balance emotional relationships with action, though predictable turns impact the movie outcome from the audience.

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The film's box office journey will depend on audience response and weekend collections. Weekend collections will indicate whether audience interest can improve momentum.

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