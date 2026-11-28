‘O.M Operation Mole', starring Mammootty and Dhanush, has crossed Rs 113 crore worldwide in eight days. On Friday, the film earned Rs 2.20 crore net in India, taking its domestic net total to Rs 71.50 crore. Its India gross stands at Rs 82.88 crore, while overseas markets have contributed Rs 30.75 crore.

Eighth-day earnings came from 2,518 shows across Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Tamil led with Rs 1.69 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 49 lakh and Hindi at Rs 2 lakh. The second Friday figure marked a 41.3 per cent decline from Thursday's Rs 3.75 crore. After opening at Rs 18.10 crore, the film earned Rs 15.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 15.90 crore on Sunday before collections declined.

Tamil remains its strongest market, contributing Rs 50.94 crore in domestic net earnings. Telugu has added Rs 17.79 crore, while Hindi accounts for Rs 2.77 crore. Friday occupancy stood at 22 per cent for Tamil, 21 per cent for Telugu and 10 per cent for Hindi.

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Aakasamlo Oka Tara Records Lower Collections

Dulquer Salmaan and Satvika Veeravalli's ‘Aakasamlo Oka Tara', directed by Pawan Sadhineni, has recorded a smaller box office total. On its Released date November 20, the film collected Rs 25.05 crore net and Rs 29.08 crore gross in India in seven days. Overseas earnings are estimated at Rs 11.75 crore, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 40.83 crore.

The film opened at Rs 2.90 crore and reached Rs 5.75 crore on day three before earnings declined. On day eight, early estimates indicated collections of around Rs 66 lakh by afternoon across 923 shows. Trade estimates suggested a worldwide total of approximately Rs 4 crore for the day, subject to evening and night-show performance.

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Who Is Ahead?

‘O.M Operation Mole' is leading the day-eight box office comparison, with a worldwide collection of Rs 113.63 crore against ‘Aakasamlo Oka Tara's' estimated Rs 40.83 crore total. Figures are trade estimates and may change as reports emerge.

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