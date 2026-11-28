Bullion prices moved up sharply during Friday's session before the markets closed for the weekend, with gold gaining more than 2.4% at the pan-India level.

In line with that, gold prices across Maharashtra also surged in the previous session, and as of Saturday, Nov. 28, at around 6:55 a.m., the 24-carat gold price stood at Rs 1,25,770 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold was at Rs 1,15,289 per 10 grams. MCX is closed on Saturday as per usual weekend norms.

Prices are moving up the ladder as investors are buying the dip after gold prices fell to a 15-month low last week, even amid rising US inflation, which has strengthened the expectations for another Fed rate hike in the near future.

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Gold Rate Today In Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,25,770 per 10 grams on Nov. 28. The price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,15,289 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate Today In Thane

Gold prices in Thane were in line with Mumbai, with 24-carat gold quoted at Rs 1,25,770 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,15,289 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate Today In Pune

Pune also recorded the same bullion rates on Saturday. The 24-carat gold price stood at Rs 1,25,770 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold was available at Rs 1,15,289 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate Today In Nagpur

In Nagpur, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,25,770 per 10 grams. Buyers looking at 22-carat gold had to pay Rs 1,15,289 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate Today In Nashik

Nashik reported 24-carat gold prices at Rs 1,25,770 per 10 grams on Nov. 28. The corresponding rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,15,289 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate Today In Other Maharashtra Cities

Gold prices remained uniform in several other cities, including Aurangabad, Kalyan, Kolhapur, Solapur, Amravati, and Ahmednagar.

Across these markets, 24-carat gold was quoted at Rs 1,25,770 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,15,289 per 10 grams.

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