Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced a new proposal to introduce the Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) option for its members. Under this system, members will get the option to get a monthly payment from their EPF corpus instead of taking out a lump sum.

The new retirement payout option also comes with a key benefit. Since members will only withdraw a portion from their EPF, the remaining amount will continue to earn the interest offered by the EPF (currently set at 8.25%). The EPFO is yet to clarify if this SWP will be taxable or not. Members may receive payments monthly, quarterly or half-yearly. The scheme allows for a smooth patent plan, while members retain ownership of their savings.

With the potential SWP, your retirement can look very different depending on the balance you have at maturity. The amount you withdraw regularly can affect how long your retirement corpus lasts. Smaller withdrawals may help your savings last longer, while larger withdrawals can reduce the balance faster. Imagine one person has Rs 20 lakh, another Rs 40 lakh and one more person has Rs 75 lakh in EPF balances. Here's how their retirement SWP may look like:

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Rs 20 Lakh In EPF SWP:

Initial investment: Rs 20 lakh

Return during investment: 8.25%

SWP Amount: Rs 25,000

Annual increase in SWP: 4%

You can withdraw for: 8 years and 10 months

Total withdrawn amount: Rs 31,14,435

Rs 40 lakh in EPF SWP:

Initial investment: Rs 40 lakh

Return during investment: 8.25%

SWP Amount: Rs 25,000

Annual increase in SWP: 4%

You can withdraw for: 23 years and 2 months

Total withdrawn amount: Rs 1,11,46,923

Rs 75 lakh in EPF SWP:

Initial investment: Rs 75 lakh

Return during investment: 8.25%

SWP Amount: Rs 25,000

Annual increase in SWP: 4%

You can withdraw for: 41 years and 8 months

Total withdrawn amount: Rs 3,09,46,573

It can be seen that with higher amounts, you will be able to sustain your corpus for a much longer period. It also gives you the flexibility to increase your annual SWP rate from 4% to counter the impact of inflation. However, drawing higher savings could risk how long your savings last. So you need to plan accordingly. If the government announces that the withdrawal will be taxed at your slab rate, it could further impact your total corpus value.

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