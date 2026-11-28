New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has undergone surgery after suffering a rupture of his right lower leg tissues during a friendly soccer match against local journalists last week. The procedure was successful, and the 35-year-old mayor is expected to make a full recovery, according to his spokesperson, as per reports.

Mayor's press secretary Joe Calvello confirmed that the approximately 70-minute operation went smoothly and Mamdani was resting comfortably at Gracie Mansion, the official residence of New York City's mayor, on Friday evening. City Hall also expressed gratitude to the medical professionals involved in his treatment, although officials did not immediately disclose where the surgery of Achilles tendon was performed.

An enthusiastic soccer supporter, Mamdani sustained the injury while participating in a friendly football match between members of his administration and the City Hall press corps on November 19.

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With Mamdani recovering from the injury, First Deputy Mayor Dean Fuleihan took charge of overseeing the city administrative operations on Friday ahead of the Thanksgiving celebrations and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Speaking about the incident the following day, Mamdani revealed that he had failed to stretch properly before taking part in the match. Since the injury, he has been using crutches and wearing a medical walking boot while continuing with official responsibilities and public engagements.

Meanwhile, New York City was facing additional challenges during the Thanksgiving holiday when the city witnessed severe weather conditions brought by heavy rainfall, strong winds and flooding to several coastal areas. Mamdani confirmed that emergency responders had rescued people trapped inside their vehicles because of rising floodwaters, with similar incidents reported in neighbouring coastal communities.

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While Mamdani continues his recovery following surgery, his administration is managing the city functions amid challenging weather conditions and preparations for the rescheduled celebrations.

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