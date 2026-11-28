Gold Price Today in India

Even amid rising expectations of Fed interest rate hike at the upcoming meeting in December, and a strengthening dollar index, bullion prices rebounded strongly on Friday, Nov. 27, before the market closed for this week. Bargain buying pushed the gold and silver prices up sharply in both international and domestic markets during Friday's session.

MCX gold futures (December Expiry) rose to Rs 1,25,198 per 10 grams, rising around 2.4% during the session.

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Silver futures with December delivery jumped 4.4%, outshining the yellow metal, and finally closed at Rs 1,52,322 per kg on MCX.

Domestic gold and silver prices followed the international price movement as Comex gold futures rose 3.23% to $3,650 per ounce, while silver futures jumped around 7.92% to $43.23 per ounce, before closing for the week.

24K gold price stood at Rs 1,26,000 per 10 gm, while silver was at Rs 1,53,640 per kg as per Bullion.co.in as on Saturday, Nov. 28. Today, MCX will remain closed due to the weekend.

22K gold stood at Rs 1,15,500 per 10 gm, while 925 sterling silver was at Rs 1,42,117 per kg.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Prices Rebound: Yellow Metal Rates Jump By Rs 2,700, White Metal By Over Rs 7,900

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,25,770 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,25,560 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,26,140 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,25,610 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,25,870 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,25,970 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,15,289; Delhi price stood at Rs 1,15,097; Chennai at Rs 1,15,628; Kolkata at Rs 1,15,143; Bengaluru at Rs 1,15,381; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,15,473 per 10 gm.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are silver 999 fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,53,360 per kg

Delhi: Rs 1,53,100 per kg

Chennai: Rs 1,53,810 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 1,53,160 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 1,53,480 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 1,53,600 per kg

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