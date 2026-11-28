Drivers abandoned their vehicles to grab bottles from the road on Friday after a truck loaded with liquor worth Rs 56 lakh crashed on the Vandalur-Minjur Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Avadi. Four people on board were hurt, The Times of India reported.

The truck was carrying stock from a Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) depot at Kakkalur, in Tiruvallur district. It was bound for Red Hills. Driver Sathish had five workers with him when the crash happened close to Morai village.

According to police, the truck was following a car that braked abruptly. Sathish pulled the wheel to the left to avoid hitting it, but could not keep control of the heavy vehicle. It veered across to the opposite carriageway and toppled on its side.

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Sathish suffered a serious neck injury. Three others sustained lesser injuries. People who were passing by helped get the injured out, and all four were taken to Tiruvallur Government Hospital.

The impact smashed a number of bottles, leaving liquor pooled on the tarmac. Soon after, a crowd formed around the wreck. Some people picked up bottles that had survived the fall and tried to leave with them. Vehicles slowed and bunched up on the stretch as onlookers wandered across the road.

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Officers from the Tank Factory police station and the Pattabiram traffic investigation wing arrived and moved the crowd away from the cargo, putting an end to the pilfering.

Tasmac is the state-run agency that supplies liquor to the retail outlets Tamil Nadu operates, and goods move from its depots to shops by road. The ORR skirts the western side of Chennai and carries both freight and commuter traffic, so a blocked lane can hold up vehicles for some distance.

Heavy lorries also need far more room to stop than cars, which makes sudden braking by the vehicle ahead a recurring cause of loss-of-control crashes.

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