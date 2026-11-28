An employee's dismissal has sparked a debate on social media after reports emerged that the employee was fired for skipping their lunch break and leaving work early instead. The company reportedly termed the move a violation of office policy and terminated the employee with immediate effect.

The details of the reported email to the employee was shared on LinkedIn by a user Pratik Shetty. “Employee Fired For Not Taking His Lunch Break. Is It A Fair Policy?” Shetty's post read.

According to the email, the company's post read: “We have noticed that you repeatedly skip your 1-2 pm lunch break, eat at your desk while working, leave the office by 5 pm instead of 6 pm”

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The company's email added that other employees have also started following a similar pattern.

“Completing your work during lunch hours does not give you the authority to leave early,” the email stated, adding that the company is the one to make the rules. “Your employment is terminated with immediate effect,” the email concluded.

The viral incident has sparked mixed reaction among LinkedIn users.

“Found a loophole in the Matrix, but was fired,” a comment read.

Another comment read: “Finishing work efficiently should be appreciated, not punished. This says a lot about workplace culture.”

Others also echoed similar sentiments, noting that at Indian companies, “looking busy” is more than being efficient.

With mixed views, another user condemned the move, but noted: "I mean leaving office early before the decided hours is wrong even if your work is complete. They never told you to do it during your lunch”

Supporting the company's stance, another said: “Completing work and following company policy are two different things. Both are equally important”

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The incident has sparked a wider debate about workplace conduct and unusual office policies in India. Many employees also labelled companies enforcing such rigid rules as “lala companies”, a term used to describe workplaces with old-fashioned management practices.



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