Central government employees and pensioners could take home about Rs 15,400 more a month on average once the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations come into force, according to JPMorgan.

In its India equity strategy outlook for 2027, released on Nov. 26, the brokerage estimated that the commission could put Rs 7.2 lakh crore ($77 billion) in the hands of around 1.2 crore central government employees and pensioners over FY28 and FY29.

"The average beneficiary would receive about INR 15,400 more per month, plus around INR 340,000 in arrears," analysts Rajiv Batra and Rushit Mehta wrote in the report.

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JPMorgan describes the monthly increase as a permanent pay rise that would cost the government about Rs 2.2 lakh crore a year. In its base case, revised salaries start from November 2027. That means FY28 would carry only five months of the higher pay bill, about Rs 90,000 crore, and the full amount would show up from FY29 onwards.

Arrears would come on top of this. JPMorgan pegs them at Rs 4 lakh crore for the January 2026 to October 2027 period.

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How JPMorgan arrives at the number

The estimate assumes the government follows the template it used for the 7th Pay Commission.

"Our base case assumes the 8th Pay Commission repeats the 2016 award," the report said.

In that cycle, the fitment factor of 2.57 merged the dearness allowance that had built up into basic pay and added a real increase of about 14%. The total bill for pay, allowances and pensions rose 23.55%.

For the 8th Pay Commission, JPMorgan works with a fitment factor of about 1.83. That would raise basic pay by 83% on paper. But because the 60% DA would be folded into basic pay, the real gain would again be only about 14%. After allowances and pensions, the brokerage expects the overall bill to rise 23.55%, the same as last time.

On that math, the minimum basic pay of Rs 18,000 would rise to roughly Rs 33,000. That is less than half of what employee unions have asked for.

The brokerage has also worked out two other scenarios. In its low case, the bill rises 15% with no extra boost from allowances. In its high case, it rises 30%, which is about what the 7th Pay Commission cost relative to GDP. Under these, the payout ranges from Rs 1.6-3.2 lakh crore in FY28 and Rs 2.9-5.9 lakh crore in FY29.

Unions want much more

The staff side of the National Council (Joint Consultative Machinery), which represents central government employees, has demanded a fitment factor of 3.83 in its memorandum to the commission. That would take minimum basic pay to about Rs 69,000. It has also asked for the annual increment to be doubled from 3% to 6%.

Shiv Gopal Mishra, secretary of the NC-JCM staff side, told NDTV Profit earlier this month that the commission had given the unions a fair hearing.

"The 8th Pay Commission heard our demands patiently. We submitted our suggestions, they took note of the same," he said.

Mishra would not say whether the 3.83 fitment factor will be accepted. He said the staff side had made its case with data and believed its demands were reasonable, but that the outcome was difficult to predict. "We can't say what the future holds," he said.

He was far more certain about the start date. "As the secretary of staff side of NC-JCM, I'm 100% sure of arrears being paid from January 1, 2026. If anyone else is saying otherwise, then we shouldn't believe them," Mishra said.

The government has not yet notified an effective date for the revision. It has said decisions on pay and implementation will follow once the commission submits its report.

The commission was set up on Nov. 3, 2025, under former Supreme Court judge Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai. Its report is due in May 2027. JPMorgan says the commission is now about 70% of the way through its mandate.

For markets, the brokerage sees the extra pay as a boost to consumer spending. "For equities, the key is to follow the money," the report said.

In the 6th and 7th Pay Commission payout periods, two-wheelers, cars, appliances, jewellery and consumer lenders outperformed the Nifty 500 by 23 to 215 percentage points, according to the report. Consumer staples lagged. Autos and consumer durables beat the broader index by about 20% within 18 months of Cabinet approval.

The analysts added a caveat: both earlier payouts happened during cyclical recoveries, so not all of that outperformance can be credited to the Pay Commission.

JPMorgan said the dates to watch are the Union Budget in February 2027, the commission's report in May 2027, and the government's decision on how much arrears to pay and when.

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