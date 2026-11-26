In an extraordinary gesture of devotion, Chennai-based Jain couple Vardhaman and Radhika Jain offered 121 kg of gold ornaments, worth an estimated Rs 206 crore, to Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala temple. The offering stands out for its immense value and the couple's faith behind the gesture.

The donation was made during a ceremony at Tirumala on Thursday, attended by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The couple handed over the valuables to representatives of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the temple's governing body.

The TTD said the collection comprises intricately crafted gold ornaments embellished with diamonds. The valuables were ceremonially received by priests and senior temple representatives.

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Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Naidu thanked the couple for their contribution, describing it as an exceptional expression of devotion and faith. He said he felt fortunate to have witnessed the occasion.

"Donating gold ornaments worth Rs 206 crore to Lord Venkateswara is an exceptional act," Naidu said. He added that the couple had told him they were inspired by a divine calling to make the offering.

Naidu also recalled the historical contributions made to the Tirumala temple by several dynasties, including the Pallavas, Cholas, Cheras, Pandyas, Mysore rulers and Maratha kings. He said generations of rulers and devotees had enriched the temple over the years through valuable ornaments and offerings.

Sharing a personal experience, the Chief Minister recalled surviving the Alipiri bomb attack and credited Lord Venkateswara's blessings for giving him a new lease of life.

"Lord Venkateswara gave me a new lease of life. It was His blessings that saved me," he said.

The Chief Minister also urged the TTD to preserve the temple's sanctity and strengthen initiatives related to cow protection, Vedic traditions and environmental conservation.

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He announced plans to expand temple infrastructure, promote the 'Vruksho Govindam' initiative and construct 5,000 temples across Andhra Pradesh with the support of the TTD.

Naidu said the government would also expand the temple's charitable activities, including free food distribution, healthcare facilities and educational support. He stressed that serving fellow human beings was itself a form of worship.

He called upon wealthy individuals to take inspiration from the Jain couple's gesture and put their resources to meaningful use by supporting charitable initiatives, religious institutions and programmes aimed at improving the lives of economically disadvantaged people.

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