The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened an opportunity for candidates appearing for the UGC NET December 2026 examination to change their allotted examination city.

The facility is available to candidates who have been allotted an examination city outside the four preferences they selected while filling out their application forms. Such candidates can now choose another examination city from the available options.

According to the notification, the facility will remain open until November 29, 2026, at 11:55 PM. Candidates must complete the process before the deadline.

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The new examination city will be allotted subject to seat availability. The NTA has also clarified that the selection will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Candidates should carefully review their selection before submitting the request, as the choice will be final and cannot be changed once submitted.

UGC NET December 2026: How To Change Examination City

Candidates who wish to select another examination city can follow these steps:

Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Log in using their Application Number and Password or Date of Birth. Select another examination city from the available options. Review the selection carefully before submitting the request.

The facility is subject to seat availability, and allotment will be made on a first-come, first-served basis.

UGC NET December 2026: Important Dates And Instructions

Last date to change examination city: November 29, 2026.

Deadline: 11:55 PM.

Eligibility: Candidates allotted an examination city outside their four preferred choices.

Allotment criteria: First-come, first-served basis.

Availability: Subject to available seats.

Important: Once submitted, the selected examination city cannot be changed.

UGC NET December 2026 Helpdesk

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For queries or assistance related to the examination city change facility, candidates can contact the NTA through the following channels:

Email: ugcnet@nta.ac.in

Helpline: 011-40759000

Toll-free number: 1800-180-4747

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