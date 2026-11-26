AC Milan will look to revive their UEFA Europa League campaign when they take on Olympiacos in a Matchday 5 league-phase fixture on Thursday, November 26.

The Italian side, managed by Ruben Amorim, head to Greece after a disappointing start to their European campaign. AC Milan have managed just one win in their opening four matches and will be keen to collect all three points to improve their position in the league-phase standings.

Olympiacos, meanwhile, have enjoyed a much stronger run in the competition. The Greek side have collected 10 points from their first four matches and will look to continue their impressive European form in front of their home supporters.

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Olympiacos vs AC Milan: Date And Time

The Olympiacos vs AC Milan Europa League match will be played from 11:15 PM IST on Thursday, November 26.

Olympiacos vs AC Milan: Venue

The Olympiacos vs AC Milan Europa League match will be played at Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus, Greece.

Where To Watch Olympiacos vs AC Milan Live Telecast In India?

The Olympiacos vs AC Milan Europa League match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where To Watch Olympiacos vs AC Milan Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

Olympiacos vs AC Milan: Predicted Playing XIs

Olympiacos Predicted XI: Stefan Ortega, Manolis Saliakas, Panagiotis Retsos, David Carmo, Bruno Onyemaechi, Remo Freuler, Paschalis Toufakis, Leon Bailey, Gustavo Sa, Konstantinos Fortounis, Armando Gonzalez.

AC Milan Predicted XI: Mike Maignan, Mario Gila, Koni De Winter, Sankhoun Diawara, Pervis Estupinan, Omari Hutchinson, Ardon Jashari, Yunus Musah, Adrien Rabiot, Alphadjo Cisse, Francesco Camarda.

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