World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Jermaine Haley, popularly known as Bronson Reed, has died at the age of 38 due to medical complications. WWE announced his death on social media but did not disclose further details about the circumstances or cause of his passing.

The wrestling organisation confirmed the news in a post on X, paying tribute to the Australian wrestler and expressing condolences to his family, friends and fans.

“WWE remembers the legacy of Jermaine Haley, also known as Bronson Reed. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine's entire family, including his pregnant wife, Paige, their daughter, as well as his friends, co-workers and fans,” the organisation wrote.

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Reed's death comes weeks after he reportedly sustained serious injuries during the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia on November 7.

According to a CNN report, the wrestler suffered multiple broken ribs and a lacerated kidney during the event. He reportedly remained in Saudi Arabia to receive additional medical treatment.

However, WWE has not officially confirmed whether the injuries sustained at Crown Jewel were connected to his death.

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Born in Black Forest, Australia, Jermaine Haley was known for his imposing physique, raw strength and surprising agility inside the ring. He competed in WWE across two stints, initially joining the organisation in 2019 before departing in 2021. He returned in 2022 and remained part of the promotion until his death.

With more than a decade of wrestling experience, Reed made his WWE debut in 2019 and quickly established himself in NXT. One of his major career milestones came when he defeated Johnny Gargano to win the NXT North American Championship.

He later returned to the spotlight with a victory in the 2024 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, further cementing his position on WWE's main roster.

In May 2025, Reed made a dramatic appearance on WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, aligning himself with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman. He subsequently joined Breakker in turning against Rollins, becoming part of the faction's storyline.

Reed's death comes months after English professional wrestler Benjamin Satterley, popularly known as PAC, was reported to have died at the age of 40 in September. Details surrounding his reported death and its circumstances were not provided, as per a CNN report.

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