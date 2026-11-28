A dispute over talent and hardware secrets has grown into a full-scale legal fight between Apple and OpenAI. On Friday, OpenAI hit back with counterclaims in a California federal court, months after Apple accused it of taking its trade secrets.

How The Fight Began

In July, Apple sued OpenAI, its hardware unit io Products and two former employees in the US District Court for the Northern District of California. The two individuals are Tang Tan, a former Apple vice president who worked on iPhone and Apple Watch design and is now OpenAI's chief hardware officer, and engineer Chang Liu.

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Apple alleges that Liu kept an Apple-issued laptop, exploited a network bug and downloaded confidential files on unreleased products. It also claims OpenAI, through io, took part in a coordinated effort to obtain its manufacturing techniques and supplier relationships.

Apple wants damages, a jury trial and court orders barring OpenAI from using the material.

Why Hardware Is The Flashpoint

OpenAI bought io Products, the start-up co-founded by former Apple design chief Jony Ive and Tan, in a deal valued at nearly $6.5 billion, as part of a push beyond software. Ive is not named in the suit. More than 400 former Apple employees now work at OpenAI, though only two are named as defendants.

READ | Apple Accuses OpenAI Of Destroying Evidence In Trade Secrets Case

OpenAI's Response

OpenAI and the employees deny the allegations. They say Apple's case relies on unauthorised monitoring of Liu's personal messages after he left. Friday's counterclaims go further.

OpenAI says Apple rehired a former employee who had spent six months at OpenAI and had seen details of a new device and its hardware roadmap. It suggests the move may have been planned to obtain those documents.

OpenAI also accuses Apple of leaning on suppliers to stay away from future OpenAI devices. It says Apple's employment practices tie staff to company devices and accounts and are meant to deter them from joining rivals. In its view, OpenAI's planned AI-enabled devices threaten Apple on ground it considers its own.

READ | 'A Mess of Apple's Own Making': OpenAI Slams Trade Secret Lawsuit

Apple's Position

Apple denies using the rehired employee to reach OpenAI's confidential information and denies trying to suppress competition in device manufacturing. It has called the counterclaims an attempt to distract from its own case.

What It Means

The case reflects a wider scramble for engineers and design know-how as AI companies move into consumer devices. A ruling could affect how firms handle departing staff, supplier ties and the line between recruiting and misappropriation.

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