Two attendees tested positive for drug consumption during an anti-narcotics screening conducted at Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Mumbai on Friday, November 27. Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell carried out drug screening checks at the event using its newly inducted mobile testing van. According to an NDTV report, a total of 40 attendees were screened, of whom two tested positive.

Both individuals have been handed over to the Tardeo Police for further legal action, the report added.

The screening comes amid controversy surrounding the concert, which was held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Earlier, a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) functionary had written to Mumbai Police demanding the cancellation of Dosanjh's show over alleged drug use at live events.

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The letter, signed by Dinesh Dnyaneshwar Pundhe, the party's division president, and submitted to the Senior Police Inspector at Tardeo police station, raised concerns over alleged drug sales and consumption at events held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse and the NSCI Dome in Worli.

The latest screening follows an anti-drug operation conducted at another event at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on November 22. Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell deployed an AI-enabled mobile forensic van at the venue. The van had been inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis a day earlier.

According to media reports, police screened 55 people using saliva tests. Twelve initially tested positive, including 11 for cannabis and one for cocaine. All 12 were arrested and taken to Tardeo police station.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh Addresses Bomb Threats At Mumbai Concert: 'You Have My Love'

Dosanjh's Mumbai concert also faced a bomb threat ahead of the event. Despite the security concerns, the singer remained unfazed and continued interacting with the audience during his performance.

Addressing the threats, Dosanjh delivered a message of love and resilience, saying, "Even if you throw a bomb, you will only receive love from me. You have my love."

He also recited the poetic lines, "Shehron mein baroodon ka mausam hai, Gaon chalo ye amroodon ka mausam hai."

Addressing the audience, the singer suggested that the intention behind the threats was to create fear and discourage people from attending his show. "Their only intention is that people don't come to Diljit's show, that they get scared, threatened, and stopped by any means," he said.

Dosanjh also appreciated the Mumbai Police for the security arrangements and screening procedures, thanking the personnel for ensuring that concertgoers could enter the venue safely.

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