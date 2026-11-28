Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reiterated his government's commitment to implementing 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies, promising to remove all obstacles delaying the long-pending reform.

In a video message shared on X, Modi said "We remain committed to 33% reservation for women. The fight has been going on for decades. I am also one among those who have fought for it."

He added,"We made a promise to our Nari Shakti, we remain committed to fulfilling it."

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Amit Shah Calls Women's Reservation a Historic Step

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also backed the Prime Minister's statement, saying the government's commitment to strengthening women's representation in elected institutions remained firm.

Shah said the Union Cabinet's approval of the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, marked an important step towards implementing the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures. He appealed to political parties across the country to support the initiative.

Fresh Delimitation Bill Linked to Women's Reservation

The Centre's renewed push comes ahead of a special parliamentary session scheduled to begin on November 30. The government plans to introduce a fresh constitutional amendment, the proposed legislation seeks to increase the Lok Sabha's maximum strength from 550 to 850 members, including up to 815 representatives from states and 35 from Union territories.

It also proposes raising the maximum strength of state Legislative Assemblies from 500 to 650 members. The revised seat allocations and constituency boundaries are proposed to remain frozen until 2051.

Opposition Questions Link Between Two Reforms

Opposition parties have previously criticised the Centre for linking women's reservation with delimitation, arguing that the quota should be implemented within the existing strength of the Lok Sabha rather than being made dependent on constituency redistribution.

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The special parliamentary sittings are scheduled to continue until December 3, with the Lok Sabha reconvening on November 30 and the Rajya Sabha on December 2. The proposed Bill is expected to be a major focus of the upcoming parliamentary proceedings.

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