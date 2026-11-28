Diljit Dosanjh's AURA India Tour 2026 turned Mumbai into a fun night for music lovers, as Bollywood stars joined the crowd. The concert at Mahalaxmi Racecourse saw several familiar faces, such as Karisma Kapoor, Disha Patani, Avneet Kaur and Sanya Malhotra dancing and singing alongside fans.

While Karisma, Disha and Avneet enjoyed the music and showed off their dance moves from the stands, Sanya got a special moment with Diljit. The singer invited her onto the stage and performed his song Water for her.

A video from Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert showed Karisma Kapoor having a great time with her friends. Wearing a casual black outfit and keeping her hair open, the actor was seen posing with her girl gang, along with dancing on Diljit's hit Punjabi songs.

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Avneet Kaur was also spotted at Diljit Dosanjh's concert, where she arrived with a friend. She was seen dancing with excitement on the song Pokito and enjoying the performance. A video of her having fun at the show was shared on Diljit's social media page, leaving her fans happy to see her enjoying the evening.

One of the highlights of the concert was Sanya Malhotra's special moment with Diljit Dosanjh. The singer invited the actor on stage while performing Water. Sanya happily joined him, held his hand and danced alongside the Punjabi track as the crowd cheered for them.

Disha Patani kept her look simple, as she wore a white T shirt paired with baggy jeans.

Raveena Tandon's children, Rasha Thadani and Ranbir Thadani, were there too, alongside Urvashi Rautela, Banita Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa, Jasmine Bhasin, Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni.

After Mumbai, Diljit Dosanjh will be performing in Bengaluru on November 29. He will then perform in Lucknow on December 5, Chandigarh on December 12 and Kolkata on December 19. The singer will wrap up the AURA India Tour with a final show in Abu Dhabi on December 31.

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